RUSHVILLE - At 6 p.m. March 13, the Heart of Rushville and the St. Patrick’s Day Committee will present Waking Ned Devine at the Princess Theatre in Rushville.
With many St. Patrick’s Day events cancelled throughout the state, the classic Irish comedy will give movie-goers a chance to celebrate the holiday in a safe way.
According to IMBd.com, the storyline for Waking Ned Devine is based on a lucky winner of the national lottery, Ned Devine. So taken by his good fortune that he now can't be woken, because he died from the shock of it. News of the win spread quickly in the scenic little Irish village of Tully More, but not the secret news of Ned's demise. With lottery officials closing in to confirm the prize claimed by the deceased Devine, Ned's closest friends scheme to keep the prize money close to home, in memory of Ned of course. But as the plot twists humorously, they learn it is hard to keep such a secret in a small town.
Tickets (cost of $5) are available at Mocha Moose or by contacting John McCane at john@johnmccane.com.
With the continuing guidelines for COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and all are asked to wear a mask while not in your seat. Wolf Theaters has a rigorous cleaning schedule of disinfecting all surfaces to insure your safety.
