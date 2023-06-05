WALDRON - The All Kids Bike Kindergarten Learn-to-Ride Program is a 24-fleet of bikes, pedal conversion kits, helmets, one teacher instruction bike, and certified curriculum teacher training, which is everything they will need to teach kids how to progress from balance to riding a bike in eight lessons at Waldron Elementary School.
Lisa Weyer, Executive Director of the Strider Education Foundation, said, “The ability to ride a bike develops physical and mental well-being and instills confidence which can lead to better focus in the classroom. Kindergarten is the perfect age to teach kids to ride a bike focusing on gross motor skills, balance, and coordination. By teaching bike riding at the entry level in a public school system, we are providing the knowledge and a positive foundation of a lifelong skill.”
At Waldron Elementary, this program will teach approximately 55 kindergarten students how to ride a bike on an annual basis. With the equipment lifespan of 7 to 10 years, this will impact up to 550 kids over the next decade.
To learn more about the program or make a donation, visit: https://stridereducationfoundation-bloom.kindful.com/waldron-elementary-2023/waldron-elementary-school
About Strider® Education Foundation and All Kids Bike
All Kids Bike is a national movement led by the Strider Education Foundation, which is a 501(c)3 organization formed in 2017. The All Kids Bike Learn to Ride Program was launched in 2018 and is currently actively running in over 900 schools in all 50 states.
Additional media for All Kids Bike can be found at https://stridersportsintlinc.box.com/s/f4zyo6bcdvc3tva0wd113z5k19n8mfeb.
