GREENSBURG — At 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. May 7, two opportunities to help the community lift Greensburg students closer to their life goals will be available in the form of a 5K Run/Walk and 1-mile “Fun Run” in and around the Greensburg Community High School campus and track.
The 5K run/walk gets underway at 9 a.m. with registration starting at 8 a.m., and the 1-mile “Fun Run” begins at 10 a.m. with day-of registration starting at 9:30 a.m. Online pre-registration is available at http://getmeregistered.com/WalkThePlank5K.
Many area residents can recall the difficulty in paying for college or trade school tuition, a task that is still daunting for most. However, there are local educators and community leaders working together to help area students reach their educational dreams.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Greensburg Community Schools Educational Foundation.
The cost for “Early Bird” pre-registration for the 5K is $20 for individuals and $50 for families; those fees increase the day of the event to $25 for individuals and $60 for families.
The cost for participation in the Fun Run is $10.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three male and female students and adults. In addition, there will be cash prize drawings for each of the three schools and drawings and T-shirts for those registered by April 19.
The Community Schools Foundation Board of Directors is Roberta Mock, Executive Director; Matt Weber, President; Darci Stewart, Vice President; Janice Mangels, Secretary; Carol Boing, Treasurer; members Bob Blankman, Renae Springmeyer and Jessica Whitaker; and ex-officios Mark Wolter, Lori Hunter, Tom Hunter, Rodney King and Tammy Williams.
Giving Options
There are several ways those interested can contribute to the cause including:
• Appreciated asset gifting (stock/real estate);
• Checks/cash via direct donation;
• Planned wills and trusts funds;
• Employee payroll deducation;
• Qualified charitable distribution from IRAs;
• Kroger Community Rewards (link your Plus card);
• Amazon Smiles (smile.Amazon.com – choose GCSEF)
If making a direct donation mail your check to Greensburg Community Schools Education Foundation Inc., 422 E. Central Ave., Room 14, Greensburg, IN 47240.
The Giving Tree
Greensburg Community Schools Education Foundation, a 501©(3) entity, has Giving Trees on display at Greensburg Community High School and Greensburg Elementary.
The trees, donated by the Springmeyer family, feature two tiers of leaves that recognize donors who have given gifts of $1,000+ or $5,000+ to the Foundation during a calendar year.
In Honor or In Memory gifts of $1,000+ or $5,000+ are also recognized with an engraved leaf.
Donors may choose whether their leaf is displayed on a tree at the high school or the elementary school.
More Info
For more information contact Weber at 812-662-5307 or the Foundation at 812-663-4774; visit gcsef.greensburg.k12.in.us; email gcsef@greensburg.k12.in.us; or FAX 812-663-5713.
