BATESVILLE – Purple Alzheimer’s shirts will be seen all over Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Ripley and Franklin counties in Indiana as participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s show their support for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.
Walkers participating in Saturday’s Southeastern Indiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s will also have new tools to enhance the Walk experience.
This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is expected to draw hundreds of walkers from Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Ripley and Franklin counties. While the Alzheimer’s Association is not gathering a large crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions, participants are encouraged to walk individually in their neighborhoods or in parks to join the movement.
“We wanted to provide participants multiple ways to support the ongoing needs of families facing Alzheimer’s disease, so we have found a way for people to walk safely or people can just fundraise and make a donation without walking,” said Paula Kollstedt, Executive Director, Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter. The goal is to raise $60,000.
Last year, over 400 people participated in the Walk and raised over $58,000. The Walk is planned and led by a volunteer planning committee comprised of community members from across the Southeastern Indiana community.
The Walk Ceremony, with the traditional Promise Garden Ceremony, will occur at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed. Liberty Park will be the site of the view-only Promise Garden location from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, participants are encouraged to:
• Log onto Mainstage, the event’s interactive online experience
• Livestream the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony
• Walk in your neighborhood or a local park
• Track your steps using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app
• Visit the Promise Garden location
The Southeastern Indiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s is one of six Walks the Greater Cincinnati Alzheimer’s Association is having this year. Last year more than 6,500 Tri-State residents participated in those Walk to End Alzheimer’s events.
The Walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think and plan. There are approximately 55,000 people age 65 and older who live with Alzheimer’s in the Chapter’s service area.
