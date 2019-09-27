COLUMBUS — Hundreds of Columbus-area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease Sunday (Sept. 29) at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. in Mill Race Park, 900 Lindsey Street, Columbus, with an opening ceremony scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and the walk itself to follow.
Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/Indiana/walk.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s Association®
The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
The organization’s mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.
For more information, visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.