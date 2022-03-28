RUSHVILLE – Rush County resident Shana Tirey has been leading by example in her community for nearly 30 years.
Tirey is described by those who know her professionally as a trailblazer who inspires other women to seek leadership positions themselves.
She was born in California and found herself in Indiana through her family’s moves due to military involvement. She’s lived in Milroy for the past 30 years.
Tirey is a member of the Milroy Economic Development Committee and she’s involved with the YMCA and Chamber of Commerce.
Shortly after moving to Milroy, Tirey began working part-time for Walmart in 1993. She worked nights and weekends and hoped to meet people through the job. By her second year, she was promoted to personnel manager and began working full-time. Tirey said the job allowed her plenty of flexibility to work around her family schedule and she worked at Walmart while raising her two children.
“Walmart is a great company to work for and it gives you the opportunity to not only serve the public – and when you say that, people think going out in the public, but what we do here inside the building serves the public also – but to develop people,” Tirey said. “You know, someone developed me and that’s why I do what I do now to help people also.”
Tirey has worked as a co-manager in Columbus and Greenwood, as personnel manager in Rushville, and had her first store as a store manager on Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis. Tirey said it’s very important to her to show other women that you can be a mother, wife and leader.
When she isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her husband Bob and first grandchild, a 3-year-old boy. They visit her family about four times a year in California and enjoy camping and bicycling.
According to Walmart’s Equity and Inclusion report, 55% of U.S. Walmart associates are women and their management moved up a percent from last year to 46% of management positions being held by women.
“Everybody comes to work at Walmart for a different reason,” Tirey said. “There’s more to Walmart than just the store. ... As a person wants to go up in their career, there are so many possibilities.”
