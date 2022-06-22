BATESVILLE — The local Walnut Street Variety Shop has moved to 111 E. George Street between Ison’s Family Pizza and Amack’s Well Coffee Shop.
They’ve expanded to include local vendors through booth space at the back of the shop as well.
The Variety Shop has thousands of toys, games, puzzles and books for sale. Additionally, they stock jewelry, incense, crystals, antiques and pet gifts among other things.
Owner Joel Ashenbaum partnered with Bob Ferrell several years ago to open Walnut Street Variety. The two describe themselves on their website as, “two retired guys combining their love of gifts, toys, games, puzzles and wellness products, as well as antiques, collectibles and vintage items. We decided to open a retail shop together and we did and we’re having a blast doing it.”
“Our motto is, if you can’t find a gift in this store, you aren’t looking,” Ashenbaum said.
In the rear of the shop, booths are set up to house local vendors.
Local artisans and vendors include Something New Bridal, Charis’ Candles, The Rustic Loft Woodworking, The Backyard Shop Woodworking,
Kate’s Treasures Antiques/collectables, Andrea Designs Fiber Art and Jewelry and Jim Goldsmith & Huey Werner Woodworking.
