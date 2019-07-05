Walsman completes training

The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with the IU School of Public and Environmental Affairs, hosts two cohorts of the IHA Management Institute each year.
Participants of the Management Institute study such topics as the art of successful interviewing, financial management for non-financial managers and techniques for conflict management and performance improvement.
Students can expect to hear presentations from health care, management and human resources professionals. The healthcare-related case studies used for discussion in class can be taken back to their own healthcare workplace for further conversations and implementation.
This 10-course program lasts approximately six months and concludes with the awarding of the Certified Health Care Manager designation. Both emerging and experienced leaders in healthcare organizations can benefit from IHA Management Institute training. Students learn how to effectively communicate, manage a team, and work with a range of generations and work styles.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital would like to congratulate Laura Walsman, Well Clinic Supervisor for recently completing this intensive program.
DCMH celebrates your commitment to lifelong learning and hard work. Your leadership and dedication will send a strong message about the importance of quality healthcare throughout the organization and to the community.
For more information about the IHA Management Institute, go to www.ihaconnect.org.
Information provided by Decatur County Memorial Hospital
