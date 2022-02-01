DECATUR COUNTY - Local residents are encouraged to nominate the names of Decatur County's most talented athletes from the past 200 years, and the deadline to do so is fast approaching.
This year, 2022, is Decatur County's bicentennial year. Part of the year-long observation and celebration involves recognizing the best athletes who ever lived here.
Bicentennial celebration organizer John Pratt said the only qualification is the person nominated must have lived in Decatur County. Those nominated could have played an organized high school sport, but that's not a requirement. He or she might have instead excelled at something else such as auto racing, marathon running, cycling or any number of other sports.
Former athletes who think they are among the best of the best concerned they might not be nominated are welcome to nominate themselves, Pratt said.
Nominations of those worthy of such a distinction may be emailed to Pratt at jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us.
The name of the nominee is all that's required, but Pratt said any additional biographical information would be helpful.
The deadline to submit the name of a former outstanding athlete is midnight Sunday, February 13.
A public gathering to recognize the top 200 nominees is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the Greensburg Community High School gym.
"The event will be open to all and I hope for a very large crowd," Pratt said. "I hope to have some speak briefly, possibly one to be a keynote. Highlight footage will honor the recipients and an autograph session will be held."
Tickets will be available for just $2 and will go on sale after the selection committee has made their choices.
"Decatur County has a proud heritage in sports and we look to honor that history in an event that we believe to be completely unique for a county bicentennial," Pratt said.
