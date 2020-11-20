GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Country Club, 1630 W. Park Road, Greensburg, is hosting a food drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, to benefit the Daily News Cheer Fund.
Unopened jars of peanut butter and jelly are requested!
Drop-off is in the Country Club parking lot.
Those donating need not leave their vehicle as masked volunteers will be available to receive donated goods and other COVID-19 safeguards will be in place.
As a reminder, Cheer Fund applications are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg, and online at www.greensburgdailynews.com.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn or Office Manager Natalie Acra at 812-663-3111 ext. 217000 or ext. 217034, respectively.
