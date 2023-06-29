GREENSBURG – My mind has been trying to remember something since reading in John Pratt’s book the entry for May 23, 1931, but it just wouldn’t come. The entry that day was, “Dr. Alfred Scott Warthin, GCHS class of 1884, known as the “Father of Cancer Genetics,” dies.” Finally, I remembered!
Yes, it finally came to me. Where the new telephone plant was on North Broadway, where RBSK Partners is now at 224 N. Broadway, is where the Edward M. Warthin family lived in a fine home he had built. Edward Warthin, Alfred’s grandfather, purchased that lot in 1830. It had originally been owned by Silas Stewart who was the county agent for the sale of town lots for Greensburg, which had been named the county seat in 1822. Thomas Hendricks was the original owner but he donated it to the county.
Warthin was born in Virginia where he learned to make shoes and boots. He made it to Decatur County in 1826, opened a shoe shop in Greensburg, and after a few years went into the dry goods business. He moved to Milford to open a grist mill. I remember reading that it was the first grist mill in the county. I can’t be sure that is accurate, but interesting anyhow.
Then, in the 1840s he moved back to Greensburg to open a grocery store which he ran until he retired in 1860. He turned the store over to his sons E. Mace and Richard, who continued the business there until about 1895. It’s not there now, but we used to see the name Warthin on the building on the north side of the square. (His son, E. Mace, was the father of Dr. Alfred Scott Warthin.)
Soon after Edward retired and handed the store over to his sons he started having a fine home built, a beautiful two-story brick home. Eventually, in the early 1930s, the home was sold and part of it remodeled, part of it simply torn down and quite a lot added to it in order to make it a home for the telephone plant. The lot was 80 x 160 feet and just one-half block from the Courthouse Square. As mentioned, it is now RBSK Partners.
Alfred was born October 21, 1866, in Greensburg and graduated from Greensburg High in 1884. On June 27, 1900, he was married to Katharine Louise Angell, of Chicago, and they had two children: Margaret and Alfred Scott, Jr.
His research helped professionals and people everywhere understand that certain cancers can be inherited. I seems incredible now that someone hadn’t found that to be true before. He was made Professor of Pathology in the Department of Medicine and Surgery, and Director of the Pathological Laboratory 1903. Just as Pratt wrote, he has been described as “the father of cancer genetics.”
I got the following from the Internet that shows just how important he still is in the medical field.
Adenolymphoma of the parotid gland, or papillary cystadenoma lymphomatosum, is better known as “Warthin’s tumor;” he described two cases in 1929.
One of the pulmonary signs of pericarditis is named “Warthin’s sound.”
The Warthin-Starry stain, a silver-based stain for spirochetes, is named for him.
He discovered a species of snail that was named in his honor.
In 1927, his students and colleagues honored him with a Festschrift named Contributions to Medical Science.
His collected papers are preserved in the Bentley Historical Library at the University of Michigan.
This remarkable Greensburg born man died suddenly of asthma on May 23, 1931. He is buried in South Park Cemetery, Greensburg, Indiana.
