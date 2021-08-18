GREENSBURG — Decatur County Bridge 239 crossing Washington Street at Lincoln is now closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic..
Daily News readers may remember when a 2017 inspection by United Consulting, the company Decatur County uses to conduct infrastructure inspections, discovered some problems with Bridge 239.
Matt Lee of United Consulting told the Decatur County Commissioners in 2018 that the company working on the recent Lincoln Street Project (Globe Asphalt) removed a portion of the asphalt that was paved over the bridge and discovered the concrete had deteriorated and the reinforcing elements in the top had been exposed.
“We’ve identified deterioration on the bottom of the bridge. There’s cracking and signs that the bridge is showing its age,” Lee said. “So, after seeing this we recommend that even though it’s still safe for traffic, we recommend posting an 8 ton load limit to keep the heavier trucks off the bridge. We also recommend that this project be moved up on the priority schedule and [the brige] be replaced in the next two years.”
It was noted that limiting traffic on the bridge to vehicles weighing 8 tons or less would prohibit school buses from crossing it, though automobiles and pick-up trucks would still be able to do so.
According to the 2017 Decatur County Bridge Inventory Report published by United Consulting, Bridge 239 was built in 1935 and was intended for use as a highway and for pedestrians.
The report noted the bridge’s deck rating was considered “poor” with large areas of spalling and exposed rebar, and its superstructure was rated “poor” due to exposed rebar and long cracks, with large areas of spalling (breaking into smaller pieces) at its north end.
The report also recommended replacing the bridge, sidewalk ends, curbs and ramps adjacent to the structure.
The bridge’s load limit was set at 16 tons in that 2017 report.
According to Decatur County Highway Superintendent Mark Mohr, Dave O’Mara Construction is doing the demolition and reconstruction on the new bridge, and the project will be finished by early November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.