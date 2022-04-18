Washington Township Board Republican ballot

GREENSBURG — In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Editor’s note: The fourth candidate in this race is Angie Morrow, who did not respond to the questionnaire.
Name: Jim Stewart
Office sought: Washington Township Board Member
Political affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: I currently serve on the Washington Township Board so I bring experience and continuity to the board as I am the only incumbent running for the Board or Trustee in Washington Township.
Primary issues you’d like to address: The Township Board’s primary responsibility is to approve the budget and expenditures of the Trustee. The Board should ensure that the Township operates with fiscal responsibility. As a business and property owner in Washington Township, my goal is to continue with no increases in tax rates for the Township. The Board should also support and provide input to the Trustee in duties of aiding the poor, maintenance of public cemeteries and providing support for fire protection in Washington Township. A current issue is the status of Lake McCoy. The Township owns some properties that are being cleaned of trash and debris. Currently it is unsafe to swim and eat fish from the lake. There is a Lake McCoy task force formed, of which I am currently a member, to consider options for the properties and investigate the water quality issues.
Plans for reaching goals: I will partner with fellow Township Board members and the Trustee in fulfilling the duties required. I will also work with the City in providing fire protection in the Township. I will continue working with the Task force and the County as we address the needs and issues of Lake McCoy.
Spouse’s name: Susan Stewart
Number of children/ and or names: Susan and I have 5 children who are all married with 11 grandchildren.
Community involvement: I am a past member of the United Fund Board, DCMH Board, and the Hospital Foundation Board. I currently serve on the Board for Clarity and the Speranza House. I recently served on the Capital Campaign Committee for the Bread of Life.
Church affiliation: Greensburg United Methodist Church
