Washington Township Board Republican ballot

GREENSBURG – In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Editor’s note: The fourth candidate in this race is Angie Morrow, who did not respond to the questionnaire.
Name: Randy Hoeing
Office sought: Washington Township Advisory Board
Political affiliation: Republican
Qualifications/experience: Currently retired from the Greensburg Fire Department which I served for thirty-two years and was an Assistant Chief for twenty-four of those years. I feel my experience as an assistant chief and a firefighter will assist me in my duties as a board member, continuing to serve the citizens of Washington Township. I have also lived in Washington Township for thirty-five years.
Primary issues you’d like to address: To ensure that the taxpayer’s dollars are spent wisely and that the budget reflects the needs of its citizens. I would also make sure that all meetings are posted for the public to attend to voice their opinions and concerns.
Plans for reaching goals: I plan on working closely with the other board members and the Washington Township Trustee to ensure that the Trustee’s Office meets its three main goals; poor relief, fire protection, and cemetery care. To make sure meetings are posted in a timely matter by means of legal advertising, public news media, the county web site, and social media.
Spouse’s name: My wife is Marilyn Hoeing, and we have been married for thirty-five years.
Number of children/ and or names: Two children, Aaron (Amanda) Hoeing and Stephanie (Keith) Wimsatt.
Community involvement: Volunteer for several functions at my church.
Church affiliation: St. Mary’s Church
