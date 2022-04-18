Washington Township Board Republican ballot

Tim Kane

GREENSBURG — In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.

Editor’s note: The fourth candidate in this race is Angie Morrow, who did not respond to the questionnaire.

Name: Tim Kane

Office sought: Washington Township Advisory Board

Political affiliation: Republican

Qualifications/experience: Director of Maintenance of Greensburg Community Schools, member of the Knights of Columbus, current president of the Columbians within the Knights of Columbus, President of the local National Wild Turkey Federation, member of the Decatur County LEPC (Local emergency planning committee). I work with the budgets for each of these offices I hold, maintaining buildings, fundraising, and planning for disasters within our community.

Primary issues you’d like to address: Lake McCoy properties that we shouldn’t own, taking care of the local cemeteries, and helping those who have exhausted all options when asking for relief from bills.

Plans for reaching goals: Visiting Lake McCoy properties and discussing our options for selling properties, working with the trustee on relief help and keeping the cemeteries looking good.

Spouse’s name: Lisa Kane

Number of children/ and or names: 2 children, Luke and Austin

Community involvement: Decatur county LEPC, Knights of Columbus, Local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation

Church affiliation: St Mary’s Church

