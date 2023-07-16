GREENSBURG – At a Wednesday meeting of the Washington Township Trustee and the Washington Township Advisory Board, Trustee Bev Rivera discussed the clean-up of seven lots currently needing attention at Lake McCoy and shared the status of the IRS payroll tax issue she inherited.
Rivera reported that work completed by Envoy Inc., the previously hired demolition company, was stopped, and new bids for the rest of the clean-up work needed at Lake McCoy will be sought.
It was decided that bids will be accepted for work on a five point list that included things like demolition of all buildings, removal of any trees and brush, debris removal, grading of the land back to the existing subgrade and the identification and capping of all utilities to existing structures. Bids should also include filling in of pits on every property involved.
Bids must be received at the Washington Township office by Aug. 14 for opening at a noon meeting of the Advisory Board on Aug. 15.
Rivera also shared spreadsheets with the Board illustrating 16 federal payroll tax returns the previous township trustee failed to file for 2019 through 2022, and then filed all at once on 12/31/2022. The spreadsheets detailed the penalties Washington Township will accrue because of that failure.
“We are still not all the way through them yet because the IRS has not reviewed all of them,” Rivera said.
The largest penalty of $52,583.53 was a failure to file penalty. The failure to pay penalty was $7,078.26 and the interest accrued was $6,596, Rivera said.
She said that for two quarters in 2019 there was no filing at all, and that the final 2022 payment was filed on time.
After talking about certain entries on the sheet and elaborating on others, Rivera explained to the Board that she has given the IRS everything they have asked for.
She said that she has sent emails to Representative Houchins and Senator Young asking for assistance. Houchins did not respond, but Young’s office called her within hours and asked for more information, assigning Washington Township an advocate to help Rivera in resolving these issues.
“It’s between $43,000 and $56,000 that we’re going to have to pay,” she told the Board. “If we have to pay it all.”
In other matters, after insurance policies for the office were discussed, Rivera announced that the Workman’s Comp’ policy, had not been paid since 2019 and has been cancelled due to non-payment.
“The appropriate paperwork had not been filed since 2019, so they cancelled us,” Rivera said.
Rivera said there is a process to reinstate the lapsed Workman’s Comp’ insurance plan and insurance agent involved doesn’t think it will be an issue.
