Watch fireworks at Indiana state park properties

July 4, Independence Day, falls on a Thursday this year. As a result, properties are hosting fireworks shows before and after the holiday. Personal fireworks are prohibited at Indiana State Parks.
The fireworks scheduled at Fourwinds Lakeside Inn on Monroe Lake have been canceled and rescheduled for Sept. 1 due to high water at the lake.
Properties hosting fireworks shows are:
Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana Dunes State Park will have its fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. July 1 at on the state park beach.
Bring lawn chairs for the show, which is hosted by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce. Food vendors and other vendors will begin selling at 6 p.m. CT.
Pokagon State Park
Pokagon State Park will have fireworks put on by the Lake James Association at dusk July 6.
Patoka Lake
Patoka Lake will host its 14th annual fireworks celebration, Thunder Over Patoka, at 10 p.m. July 6.
Raccoon SRA (Cecil M. Harden Lake)
Raccoon SRA will have a day of celebratory events on July 6. The festivities begin at 10 a.m. with a sand castle contest on the beach. The weekly beach games program starts at 1 p.m. in front of the Beach House. The annual craft blast begins at 2:30 p.m. and runs for one hour in front of the Beach House. At 5 p.m. the Big Bang cornhole tournament will take place at the beach hill parking lot. Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
Versailles State Park
Versailles State Park will have its fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 6.
Clifty Falls State Park
View the city of Madison’s fireworks from the lawn and hillside at Clifty Inn at dusk July 6. There will be summer grilling favorites available a la carte at the inn from 7 to 10 p.m. and live music from 7 to 10:30 p.m. The dining room will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests will need to bring lawn chairs for seating.
Watch individual state park Facebook pages for any updates or changes based on weather in the days before each event.
– Information provided by IDNR
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.