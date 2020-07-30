RUSHVILLE — The quality of water in areas of Rushville is still a concern for some citizens and is being addressed by the Rushville City Council.
Phil King, utility board member, was at the most recent city council meeting to help address the issue and answer any questions.
It was reported that water samples were taken and analyzed by HWC. The results showed the water, although still cloudy, to be in the acceptable range. The water is still being monitored.
Council member Aaron Gurley said the results simply meant the water met the condition of acceptable, but this is not very marketable. There is still concern from the citizens of Rushville.
King also noted that these tests and results will help in giving a new direction to go.
The north water tower had some work done recently and that could also lead to cloudy water.
The city’s new Comcate system allows citizens to report concerns and Mayor Mike Pavey encouraged residents to use this to report any water issues. The hope is this system will help in customer service and citizens won’t feel that their concerns are not being handled.
HWC will be in Rushville Aug. 5 to start interviewing members of the city to collect information. This process is expected to take 90 days to complete. Mayor Pavey assured the council members that the utility board is very committed to fixing the water issues.
Other items of note:
- Council president Brad Berkemeier said the answers to the Comprehensive Plan survey were interesting and there was good participation.
- All of the summer concerts have been cancelled with exception of the weekend of Rush Fest. The decision on that one will come closer to the event depending on health guidelines around the pandemic.
- Parks Director Burklow said there would not be fall baseball this year.
