GREENSBURG – A groundbreaking for the new Greensburg water plant will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The new water plant project involves building new facilities on existing and adjacent land along with reusing existing and serviceable facilities. A new pump and filters along with a building for chemical storage are part of the plan as well.
The total cost of the project is currently set at $24,817,625, and will be led by F.A. Wilhelm Construction.
Greensburg Mayor Dan Manus indicated he is ready to see the project officially launch.
“It’s very important for the city of Greensburg,” Manus said. “We have to have water, and the new plant will be more modern. It’s very important to have safe, clean water for the community.”
As previously reported by the Daily News, the project’s financing will be funded through an SRF loan, which is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency; however, water users will be responsible for the repayment through a phased rate increase similar to the one passed for sewer rates in the city just a couple years ago.
The city closed on the SRF loan in June.
It’s been stated at previous city meetings the average local water rate is $24.52 per month based on 533 cubic feet.
In order to pay back the loan, water rates will gradually increase over three different phases. Based on those averages, water rates will increase by $3.24 (13 percent) during the first phase in 2019, by $2.86 (10 percent) during the second phase in 2020 and by $2.07 (seven percent) during the third phase in 2021.
By the end of the three phases, the average water rate will have increased by $8.17. The average monthly water rate will be $32.69 by 2021.
This will not affect sewer rates.
At the June water board meeting, it was stated by HNTB engineer Darren Burkhart that the substantial completion for the project is 700 days, substantial completion for the “rest of the work” is 910 days and final completion is expected in 940 days.
Those specifications means substantial completion would be May 28, 2021, substantial completion for other work would be Dec. 24, 2021 and final completion would be Jan. 24, 2022.
According to Burkhart, the contract also calls for liquidated damages anywhere from $700 a day if they don’t meet that date for substantial completion and $500 a day if they don’t meet that for final completion.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
