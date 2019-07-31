WATER PLANT GROUNDBREAKING

Bill Rethlake | Daily News | Greensburg Mayor Dan Manus, Water Superintendent Rick Denney, Greensburg Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Emsweller and members of the Chamber, representatives from the Greensburg City Council, HNTB Design Firm, and F. A. Wilhelm Construction broke ground Wednesday at the location for the new multi-million dollar water treatment plant at the north end of Ireland Street. The plant is expected to open in winter of 2022.
