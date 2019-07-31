WATER PLANT GROUNDBREAKING

Bill Rethlake | Mayor Dan Manus, Water Superintendant Rick Denney, Greensburg Chamber of Commerce Director Jeff Emsweller and members of the Chamber, representatives from Greensburg City Council, HNTB Design Firm, and F. A. Wilhelm Construction broke ground at the location for the new multi-million dollar Water Treatment plant at the north end of Ireland Street recently. The plant is expected to open in winter of 2022.