GREENSBURG — The Greensburg community will get an opportunity to take a look at one of its bigger recent investments on August 20, when the new Greensburg Water Plant has an Open House.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Water Superintendent Rick Denney and all operators and employees of the new plant will be on hand to conduct tours through the complex at the north end of Ireland Street.
The nearly $20 million complex of buildings is running smoothly, and Denney is pleased.
“There were processes we had to do with a coffee can manually,” said Denney.
He admits he didn’t know how things would go at first, because the old plant required so much hands-on attention.
“Now we’re just the opposite. Everything can be controlled from a computer screen. We still have to get up and check, but it saves going across the street every two hours to run samples in zero weather at 2 a.m. like we used to to.”
City officials hosted a ground breaking ceremony in July 2019 and continued construction ahead of schedule. The project was originally planned to be completed in 2022, but even through the pandemic the facility went on line in late 2021.
“We’re making the best water I’ve ever seen come out of that place,” Denney said.
Denney and all four operators will guide tours, so that each process can be explained thoroughly. All the buildings on the new site will be available for inspection.
And, there will be Deb Sellers’ cupcakes available as a treat.
“So come with a sweet tooth,” Denney said.
