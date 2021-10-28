GREENSBURG - Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter, Winding Waters Group, has announced an upcoming event, "Upstream, Downstream: Sharing the Watershed."
Attendees will be connected to Indiana Humanities’ Unearthed theme, which helps Hoosiers explore how the environment shapes us and we shape it.
Phillip Anderson (ReThink Consulting and IUPUI) is the scheduled guest speaker for this free event, which will be held at 7 p.m November 9 in the Community Room at Decatur County REMC, 1430 W. Main Street, and online.
Pre-register at sierraclub.org/indiana/upcoming-events-and-outings.
A watershed is a stage on which people and nature gather to play multiple roles. We expect watersheds to provide drinking water and remove wastewater, support industry, store groundwater, and drain farm
fields, paved streets and parking lots.
Do we consider how, in our daily living, we contribute to the health or destruction of these living systems?
During his program, Anderson encourages attendees to consider this question in their own life and locality: “How do my actions affect the ways other people interact with the watershed?”
"One of the biggest challenges Indiana’s rivers,streams, lakes, and wetlands face does not come from big industrial pollution, but rather pollution that can come from our construction sites, our parking lots, our farms, our roads, and even our own backyards," Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter Chair Julie Lowe said. "Every Hoosier can help to protect Indiana’s watersheds. That is why we are so excited to host this event."
About Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter, Winding Waters Group
The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization with more than 2.7 million members and supporters.
The Winding Waters Group of the Hoosier Chapter was formed to leave a better environment for future generations and is based out of Columbus, Indiana.
About Indiana Humanities
Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Indiana Humanities is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Lilly Endowment, Inc.
Learn more at www.indianahumanities.org.
