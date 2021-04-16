BATESVILLE - Batesville Main Street, in partnership with the City of Batesville, will break ground this spring on Inspiration Park, an outdoor gathering space that will honor dynamic women who have made a difference in the Batesville Community.
The five inaugural honorees are Margaret Hillenbrand and Mary Mitchell (founders of Margaret Mary Hospital); Jane Yorn (founder of Safe Passage); Jolene Rockwood (founder of Batesville Area Arts Council) and Roberta Cook (founder of Amack’s Well).
The foresight and work of these exceptional women have helped shaped our community. Main Street Batesville realizes, however, that the story is not complete. In that spirit, the public’s help is sought to identify other illustrious women throughout Batesville’s history whose contributions are also deserving of recognition.
“Our greatest hope is that by honoring these women, their vision, tenacity and ultimate achievements will serve as an inspiration to our next generation of women visionaries” said Batesville Main Street Executive Director Tina Longstreth. "We are pleased to offer two opportunities for community members to include other women in this special project."
1) NOMINATE A TRAIL BLAZER (Those selected will receive a complimentary special large granite paver in recognition of their visionary contributions).
In order to be considered, nominees:
• Must be current or past residents of Batesville, Indiana.
• Must have shown vision and follow through for a philanthropic initiative benefiting the community, with no initial compensation.
• Must have contributed significant time or financial resources to realize the project.
This nominee’s initiative must stand the test of time and still be an active endeavor in the community.
Visit https://www.batesvillemainstreet.org/nominate/ for nomination form and additional details.
Nominations must be received by May 15, 2021 and can be submitted via email to batesvilleinmainstreet@gmail.com or by mail to Batesville Main Street PO Box 260, Batesville, IN 47006.
Hard copies of the form can also be obtained at The Batesville Memorial Public Library and The Memorial Building.
2) PURCHASE A PAVER
Honor a woman who has made Batesville a better place by purchasing an engraved paver.
A limited quantity of engraved pavers will be offered for sale at a cost of $150 per paver brick (4x8 size).
Orders for pavers must be received by May 15.
Proceeds will go to ongoing maintenance of Inspiration Park.
Visit https://www.batesvillemainstreet.org/nominate/ to download the purchase form.
Hard copies of
the form can also be obtained at The Batesville Memorial Public Library and The Memorial Building.
