GREENSBURG – Art on the Square gallery’s “We Love Art” is now featured at the only art gallery in Decatur County, and the artists there are trying a different approach to holiday gifting.
The Daily News first wrote about the “We Love Art” campaign in September. Artists of all ages were invited to unleash their creativity on an 8” by 10” blank canvas and then have their work(s) displayed at the gallery from late November until mid-December.
A “People’s Choice” award will be presented December 17 at a special gallery reception that will also feature light hors d’oeurves from 4 to 7 p.m., and the public is invited.
To the delight of the all-volunteer staff there, artists responded enthusiastically with works of all themes and media of all types. Acrylic scenes of country homes, watercolor works of sunny forest glades, renderings of animals and brilliantly detailed gnomes are just a few of the many pieces hanging at Art on the Square Gallery.
For the month of December, usual gallery fees for participating artists will be waived. Each piece is priced at $25 and the sale of the works will go directly to the artist.
It should be noted that, although the gallery has been at its present location for almost 20 years, the artists there are looking forward to the “new Greensburg” being created right before the city’s eyes. Using every wall to display an amazing variety of art, enlarging their volunteer base, and creating a fresh face to present to the community are just some of the tactics put into play by a very talented artists there.
It’s worth it to stroll the gallery just for gifting ideas as well as the intriguing collection of works by newcomers like Debbie Crowe, Lynda Smith and April Craig Maranoff.
“We are just so excited to get to share a new generation of artists at the gallery, and ‘We Love Art’ has gotten a wonderful response,” artist and Art on the Square co-founder Margaret Couch Parker said.
The gallery will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. December 4 for the Downtown Holiday Walk.
Visit the gallery at 114 E. Washington Street, across from the courthouse on the north side of the Square, or online at www.artonthesquaregallery.com/.
The gallery’s hours are 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Art on the Square is closed Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
