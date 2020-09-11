GREENSBURG - Friday, Sept. 11, marked the 19th anniversary of one of the few days in the history of the United States of America that truly defined this nation and the people who call it home.
That day, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States.
Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Almost 3,000 people were killed during the attacks, and the event triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism that continue today.
The Daily News asked followers of its Facebook page to share memories of where they were and what they remember about hearing the news. A sampling of the responses we received follows.
Carla Thomas: "I was working at MainSource Bank in Westport. I was in utter shock and absolutely scared about what this meant going forward!"
Brian Wenning: "I was working at Greensburg Fire Department on that Tuesday morning, we saw the first plane hit the South Tower, thinking it was an accident we left for our training. While on training site several people stopped and told us the North tower was hit as well. We loaded up and went back to the station and watched with disbelief as the events unfolded. Watching first responders heading into the towers to save lives, we could only sit and watch helplessly as the towers collapsed. What a tragic day 😢 NEVER FORGET #343fdny"
Peggy Lindsey Rasche: "I was working at Waldron Elementary. Shock and heartbreak was evident everywhere, but the teachers maintained a brave front for the students. A lot of parents were calling the school and some were coming to pick their children up frantic with fear. At noon, a coworker went home and brought back a portable TV so we could listen and watch some of the news unfold. The devastation was so horrific. I remember everyone saying fill your car up with gas and how all the stations had such long lines."
Amy Forshee: "At home. Watching the morning news. I called my mom and told her to turn on the TV. She asked what channel and I told her that it wouldn't matter. As we were watching and trying to figure out what was going on the second plane hit. I asked her, 'Was that real? What did we just see?' We saw it happen live and neither one of us believed it. We just cried together after that."
Wendy Whitehead: "I was stationed overseas with the U.S. Army in South Korea. It's a 13-hour time difference between the East Coast and Seoul, so I was channel surfing at 10 pm trying to find something to watch on TV. At first, I thought the plane flying into the World Trade Center was a bad B-movie. I remember thinking, 'Huh, haven't seen this one before.' It took a few minutes to sink in that what we were seeing wasn't a movie, it was a real attack. I started crying when the person flung himself out of a window to escape the inferno raging inside the building."
Taylor Hauk: "In Mr. Ellinger’s 6th grade class at Greensburg Junior High. We were taking a quiz or working on some sort of work and Mr. Mills came into the classroom with a very concerned look on his face to tell Mr. Ellinger that the towers were hit. At 11 years old, I had no idea what the towers were, where they were or what this attack meant. I also remember my parents watching nothing but the news every evening for what seemed like weeks."
Shannon Gatewood: "I had just gotten back from a deployment to the Middle East and was taking a few days of leave to surprise my family before heading back to Japan. Flew in to Indy, drove to Greensburg the night before, and stayed at my mom's apartment. We need to get back to the unity we had as a country after that. Stop letting politics divide us."
Matt Miller: "I was in my first year at Union Bank & Trust. First full-time job out of college. I was the Credit Officer. My work area was just down the hall from the president's and his secretary. I remember hearing some discussions and going down the hall to the president's office (he was out that day). His secretary had the news up on his computer. I actually saw the live coverage of the second plane hit the other Tower. It really didn't seem real. The plane looked so small compared to those buildings. Listening to the news after the initial plane, I thought it may have been a freak accident. After the second one hit, no doubt something ungodly was happening. Never forget that terrible act or those impacted by the aftermath."
Faye Burton: "8th grade Cowan Middle School, Whitesburg, Ky. The teachers began to gather in the halls and whispers of fear spread rapidly. They turned on the TVs and we all sat in silence trying to figure out what was happening in the world. Even though no one told us what was happening, the overwhelming heavy feeling of grief quickly made us aware this was a horrible tragedy that would forever shape Americans."
