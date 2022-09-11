GREENSBURG – Sunday marks the anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history.
On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners mid-flight while traveling from the northeastern U.S. to California.
The attackers were organized into three groups of five members and one group of four, with each group including one designated flight-trained hijacker who took control of the aircraft.
Their goal was to crash the planes into prominent American buildings, inflicting mass casualties and major structural damage.
The hijackers successfully crashed the first two planes into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and the third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane was intended to hit a federal government building in Washington, D.C., but instead crashed in a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, following a passenger revolt that foiled the attack.
On the Daily News’ Facebook page, we asked What’s your clearest memory of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America? Some of the responses we received follow.
Brenda Sefton Bauer: I was waiting to pickup my oldest daughter at Greensburg Junior High School. She was in sixth grade. In the backseat of our van was our three year old daughter, sleeping. I looked out on the most beautiful September afternoon, looking up at a clear blue sky. It was such a poignant moment. No jet trails. Thinking nothing would ever be the same. Thinking what kind of world had the United States of America been thrust into. Wondering what kind of world my children would grow up in. I also remember the look on President Bush’s face as he was informed of the attacks. Matt Lauer announcing from the site of the WTC that the building had collapsed. He was asked what that meant and he said…it’s just gone. I remember watching in horror at the second plane flying into the second tower. The selflessness and sense of duty of the first responders.
Joe Hobbs: Besides all the fear and panic, it’s watching my heroes, the firefighters of FDNY, rush into the buildings to save lives, which is reason I became a firefighter. I also remember how calm and beautiful the sky was and thinking about for the first time in my life there wasn’t a plane in the sky!
Tabitha Michelle Harrison: Being pulled out of I-STEP in high school, put on full lock down, and staying in one room all day watching the news. Seeing the second plane hit on live TV broke my heart. I was 16 at the time and was in shock this could happen. I remember watching people jumping from the Twin Towers to escape the heat and some of them were already on fire. If watching all of that wasn’t traumatic enough, the first tower collapsed in front of our eyes, then the second. As an adult it blows my mind how we all were able to watch this on live TV. I guess I am thankful for watching it. 9/11 is such a huge part of history now and gave me more insight and respect for past events in our world’s history.
Judy Mcclure: Seeing President Bush actually crying on television. I was traumatized from watching footage of people jumping from the towers.
Kimberly Herpel: I clearly remember standing in the living room with my mom watching it all unfold. Both of us just standing there in shock and tears. When I got to work a little later I remember a coworker (he was in the National Guard at the time) look at me and say, “I’m going to be sent to war.” It all felt so unreal. But I also remember how everyone had flags out – on all the houses, businesses and cars. Everyone was united.
Andrea McKee: I was a student at Marian University on the west side of Indianapolis. I can still distinctly remember how eerily quiet it was in the days following with air travel shut down.
Vernon Imel: I was working at Klene Pipe Co. and couldn’t believe what I was hearing. Then at lunch break on TV, I realized that those tiny dots that were falling from the building was actually people. I’ll never forget that.
Shannon Nicole McIntyre: It seemed like the world just stopped.
