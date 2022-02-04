BATESVILLE – Due to hazardous road conditions, Rumpke trash and recycling service will not occur on Friday, February 4 in Batesville, Indiana. Rumpke will collect extra material from impacted Batesville households on their next service day, Friday, February 11. Additionally, the City’s large item collection scheduled for Saturday, February 5 is canceled.
“We don’t take the decision to suspend services lightly,” said Travis Martin, operations manager. “However, we must put the safety of our team members, our customers and the motoring public first.”
Batesville large item collection day will not be rescheduled. Instead, Rumpke will collect properly prepared large items from Batesville households on their service day the week of February 7.
As a reminder all material should be placed at the curb the night before scheduled collection. Mattresses, box springs and upholstered furniture should be wrapped and sealed in plastic, and freon should be properly removed from appliances before setting curbside. For additional curbside guidelines, visit www.rumpke.com.
