Weather siren replaced

GREENSBURG – Technicians recently replaced the outdoor weather siren located in the 900 block of E. Ind. 46 with an updated, multi-horn model.
The unit was installed by Electronic Communication Systems of Bloomington.
With unpredictable fall weather just around the corner, Washington Township Trustee Christian Rust is working to update the emergency warning system in Washington Township.
"This siren is the responsibility of Washington Township," Rust said. “We're very grateful to David Oakley for allowing the township to place one of its weather sirens there. The Oakleys have been very understanding as we have been dealing with the siren this season."
According to Rust, the outdoor warning siren system in Washington Township consists of eight strategically placed sirens. These sirens serve as an early warning device to alert citizens to take shelter indoors and seek additional information.
While the outdoor warning system can be an effective method of notifying those who are outdoors during a dangerous weather development, it is only one component of a comprehensive emergency warning system.
To stay completely aware in times of dangerous weather developments, Rust encourages all citizens to obtain an NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather radio from the Washington Township Trustee's office, the Greensburg Fire Department, or the Decatur County Emergency Management Agency.
"These sirens are designed as an outdoor warning system, but they shouldn't be relied upon to provide sufficient warning for people inside or in noisy areas," Rust said. "Air-conditioning, thunder, wind, rain, and other noisy conditions can cause the sirens not to be heard indoors or even outdoors sometimes. They're subject to lightning strikes and equipment malfunctions just like anything else, so we should all have multiple ways of receiving info about sever weather."
Rust also recommends signing up for text alerts from the Decatur County Emergency Management Agency by visiting local.nixle.com/signup. Those interested may also text the word DECATURCO to 888777 to sign up as well.
"There are three basic criteria that will cause a weather siren to be activated: When the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for Decatur County; when a tornado has been reported by a public safety official like the police or the fire station, the NWS or the DCEMA; or when the NWS has issued a tornado watch and a sever thunderstorm warning simultaneously," Rust said "We now have the capability of activating all sirens at once, or one at a time."
During a tornado warning, the sirens will be sounded for a three minute duration in 10 minute intervals – that's three minutes on, seven minutes off – for as long as the tornado warning is in effect.
----
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.