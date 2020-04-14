GREENSBURG – The state deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is Wednesday (April 15).
As previously reported by the Daily News, according to the Indiana Commission for Higher Education, with over $350 million in state financial aid available as well as billions of dollars in federal aid, it is more important than ever to file the FAFSA by the April 15 date.
The Commission also says students should file the FAFSA regardless of family income.
Not only does the FAFSA determine eligibility for state and federal aid, many colleges require a completed FAFSA to award merit and need-based scholarships.
Filing for FAFSA is also important for 21st Century Scholars since they must file on time to earn the state scholarship that pays for their college tuition.
According to the Commission, recent changes to the FAFSA filing process offers students more flexibility by filing through a smartphone application — the myStudentAid app — which is available for iOS and Android devices.
The Commission says the app was designed to make it easier for the nearly 19 million students who file the FAFSA each year. The app also benefits students who do not have a computer or high-speed internet access at home.
Students can apply for the FAFSA online at FAFSA.gov.
Students who have not filed for FAFSA before will need to create a Federal Student Aid ID. Students will need their social security number, alien registration number (for non-U.S. citizens), federal income tax returns, W-2s and other records of money earned, bank statements and records of investments (if applicable), and records of untaxed income (if applicable).
Students and parents can also find assistance through email and live chatting from the U.S. Department of Education. The helpline is 800-4FED-AID. FAFSA help can also be found at INvestEd Indiana at www.investedindiana.org.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education can be contacted at 888-528-4719 or via email at awards@che.in.gov.
