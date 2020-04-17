COLUMBUS - To protect all our patients and staff, we have changed our visitor restrictions at the Inpatient Facility. As of Friday, April 17, 2020, until further notice we will no longer allow visitors in the facility.
As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, it is necessary to take this step. All other health care agencies and extended care facilities discontinued visits many weeks ago and although our hospice center is not a residential facility but a temporary solution for hospice acute cases and family respite, it is now time to implement this protective measure at Our Hospice because we are now admitting pending and confirmed COVID-19 positive hospice patients to the inpatient unit.
We continue our commitment to providing extraordinary care for our patients. In lieu of in-person visits, we are offering visits via a phone or computer or “patio visits,” where two visitors at a time visit the patient through the glass on the patio door.
“We know it is not the same as being in the room, but we are fortunate to have the capability to allow both virtual and patio visits,” said Laura Leonard, President. “We understand how difficult it is to not be able to be with your loved one, but for the health of all other patients and staff in the center, and because of the social responsibility we have to limit the spread of the virus in the community, we will strictly enforce these restrictions.”
