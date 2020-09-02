If you would like to get more out of your computer without paying to update your software, check out the Webinar Wednesday session offered by The Open Resource at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. ProfessorPC will share information about free programs to do word processing, spreadsheets, presentations and more.
Besides introducing the class to a variety of software, ProfessorPC will help them become productive in using each of them. Along with the online Webinar session, Professor PC will offer a follow-up online tutorial, as well as being available by email for ongoing questions. You can’t find a better support system to become computer literate than this once through ProfessorPC and The Open Resource.
This is your opportunity to improve your computer skills, no matter what level you are at now. The Wednesday Webinars are free. The Open Resource does accept donations to help pay for the utilities.
If you do not have a computer to use for the online lessons, The Open Resource currently has four HP ProBooks available for “adoption.” Look under devices on the website.
To register for the webinar, go to www.TheOpenResource.org. If you have questions concerning the webinars, contact ProfessorPC by email at professor.pc.ron@gmail.com.
Webinar Wednesday are provided by The Open Resource with support from Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program. The webinars are provided to support the digital inclusion concepts of the Rush County Broadband Task Force. Other webinars in the series include: Sept. 16, Creating and Sharing Your Resume Using the Internet and Sept. 30, Sorting and Shoring Files and Photos in the Cloud. More webinars will be announced.
-Information provided
