RUSHVILLE - The Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet Webinar Wednesday series starts Oct. 21. For more information or to register, take a look at the website TheOpenResource.Org.
Are you ready to start or enhance your use of spreadsheets? The Open Resource Excel Webinar Wednesday series is here to help you increase your knowledge of this valuable business and personal productivity tool. With spreadsheets, you will be able to:
- Perform many different types of mathematical calculations and summaries,
- Summarize and chart your data,
- Build databases to keep addresses, inventories, and other,
- Format your information to produce printed reports and/or share with others via the internet
There are several different options available when using spreadsheets. These options include both free and fee-based alternatives. The mostly widely used business spreadsheet software is Microsoft Excel. The full version of Excel maybe purchased as an annual subscription or as a one-time purchase. You may download a free spreadsheet application very similar to the full version of Microsoft called LibreOffice Calc.
The most popular free internet (cloud) based options are Google Sheets and Microsoft Office Excel online. Both of these applications provide similar tools to perform the various spreadsheets activities. These internet based options only require a browser (Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, or Mozilla Firefox) no additional software is needed on your computer. However, both of these options have somewhat limited capabilities as compared to the full version of Excel installed on and running from the hard drive of your computer. Even with limitations, Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel Online provide the functionally required by most spreadsheet users. During these webinars, Excel Online will be used to complete various spreadsheet projects.
Join The Open Resource for one or more the webinars to take a look at Microsoft Excel Online.
