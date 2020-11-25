RUSHVILLE – Rush County Schools have developed another system to help its students. RCHS Principal Rob Hadley said the counseling team at RCS has created opportunities for on-the-go use in social-emotional learning.
The Counselors Corner website, https://rcscounselorscorner.com, is for grades K-12 and gives support for students and parents or guardians. At the top of the web page, visitors can select their school’s tab.
On the site, students have the virtual opportunity to build personal at-home resources. Parents, guardians and kids can utilize this site for social-emotional support. Visitors have the capability to email counselors for emotional needs and other needs that come up.
Some of the things that students can do include Calm Down Corner, videos and games. Students can also request a meeting with a counselor from the site.
RCHS and BRMS students have a section called My Toolkit. The goal for My ToolKit is to help students create opportunities to stay grounded through tough times at school, work, and certain relationships. There are videos and podcasts available to watch.
There is also a section for social skills. Numerous topics and helpful aids are available including Greeting Others, Essential Social Skills, Asking Questions, Conversation Self-rating and Staying on Topic.
“We are proud to provide services to our students, even when we are eLearning. Students need counseling and social-emotional learning interactions, especially with the pandemic and the rising amounts of mental health challenges. RCHS and Rush County schools are innovative with this and all that we offer our students,” Hadley noted.
