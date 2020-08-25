RUSHVILLE – Over the past six months many of us have had to learn new skills. Meeting online is one of them and there are many tricks to make these meetings more productive and enjoyable.
Join Professor PC of The Open Resource from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, to build your knowledge and understanding of virtual meetings. He will focus on Google Meet and Microsoft Skype which are free tools for individual and group meetings. He will cover how to set up and participate in meetings. He may even share how to have a professional looking background, and how to make sure that you can hear and be heard, see and be seen.
This free webinar is the first of the Wednesday Webinar series being provided by The Open Resource with support from Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program. Future sessions will include (1) free alternatives to Microsoft Office, (2) creating and sharing your resume using the Internet and (3) storing your files and photos on the cloud. These webinars are provided free of charge to support the digital inclusion concepts provided by the Rush County Broadband Task Force.
The added value to these webinars is they are backed up by our own Professor PC who will be available by email to answer your individual questions. At some point, The Open Resource will be able to offer in-person classes at 103 N Main Street, Rushville.
Register for each webinar by going to the new website for The Open Resource, www.TheOpenResource.org or to https://professorpc.weebly.com. If you have questions concerning the webinars contact ProfessorPC by email at professor.pc.ron@gmail.com. Registration for the first session is encouraged by Sept. 1.
Information provided
