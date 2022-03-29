BATESVILLE — Join Kids Discovery Factory and Batesville High School students from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. each weekday during the first full week in April for hands-on programming.
BHS students will present themed activities Tuesday through Friday at Kids Discovery Factory.
Don’t miss the fun, educational activities the BHS students have been planning!
Daily afternoon programming is free.
Activities are for kids 5 and under and their families.
Starting the week with Music Monday, local families can bring their child to experience the science of sound and make their own instrument to take home.
Tasty Tuesday will welcome BHS students who will present taste-safe play and art experiences.
On April 6, visitors will enjoy Work Together Wednesday featuring KDF’s regularly scheduled Early Explorer hours from 9 a.m. to noon and special engineering programming with BHS students from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Artsy Thursday calls all young artists to join BHS students to create their next masterpiece.
Finally, Friday is for families. Join KDF and BHS students for family fun challenges.
