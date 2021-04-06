GREENSBURG - Details have been released regarding a weekend fatality that claimed the life of a Decatur County teenager.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, April 4, deputies from the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with injury in the 6500 block of CR 400 N.
According to information made available by the DCSD, a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Nicolas Christianson, 19, of Greensburg was westbound on CR 400 N from CR 700 E at a high rate of speed.
At the intersection of CR NE 80, the driver lost control of the vehicle which then rolled before striking a utility pole.
There were two other occupants in the vehicle. When deputies arrived at the scene, the occupants of the vehicle were attempting to care for the victim. Responding volunteer fire units assisted with the victim until Decatur County EMS arrived.
The Decatur County Coroner pronounced Christianson deceased at the scene.
Agencies responding included Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, Decatur County Communications Center, Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, Statflight helicopter, Decatur County Coroner, Tim’s Wrecker, and accident reconstructionist from the Rush County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident remains under investigation.
