There are several holiday-related events this weekend. A summary follows:
Saturday
All day: Oldenburg invites area residents to Holiday Under the Spires, a day-long celebration featuring holiday shopping, arts and crafts, choirs, horse-drawn trolley rides, and dining options including Breakfast With Santa.
10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Pet pictures With Santa at the Rushville Animal Shelter, 650 Van Sickle Street. The cost is $5 per photo.
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Downtown Greensburg Holiday Walk. Merchant specials and plenty of things to see and do.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Milroy Economic Development Corporation Brunch with Santa at Milroy VFD. Brunch, kids crafts and fun with the arrival of Santa at noon. At 5:30 p.m., the town is planting a Christmas tree downtown and having a tree lighting.
Noon to 3 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Rushville City Center, 330 N. Main Street.
5:30 p.m.: Greensburg Christmas parade and tree lighting on the downtown Square.
6 to 9 p.m.: Camp Woodsmoke drive-thru Christmas light display, 9219 E. 640 N., Greensburg. Also presented Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17. Donations welcomed.
7:30 p.m.: Rush County Chorale free performance at St. Mary Catholic Church. Encore performance at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Sunday
4 to 7 p.m.: Rush County Historical Society Centennial Celebration of Trees, 619 N. Perkins St., Rushville, featuring trees from towns in Rush County and a visit from Santa.
7 p.m.: Golden Gate Community Choir presents a Christmas cantata: “Mary, Did You Know?” Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Damm Theatre in Osgood. Free-will donations welcomed.
