GREENSBURG - Every Thursday, the Wellness Court convenes at the Decatur County Courthouse. Participants take the stand and answer questions from Judge Matthew Bailey and Deputy Prosecutor Doug Brown covering everything from how they feel about their progress to future plans.
Formed in February 2023, the first three participants have graduated to phase two.
The court is up for three-year certification via the Indiana Office of Court Services in September.
“It all came together and it was the right time to do it,” Judge Bailey said when asked why the court was created.
He added that after getting the local Wellness Court "team" together, they were able to secure "a really good" treatment provider, Hickory Recovery Network, plus defense attorneys, the prosecutor’s office and local law enforcement were on board.
Wellness Court is another tool addressing drug addiction locally. People arrested on drug charges can be referred to Wellness Court via the prosecutor’s office, which can get referrals from defense attorneys or even a family member. From there, prospective participants are referred to court services and screened to determine if they meet the criteria. If so, they are screened by the Wellness Court team which decides whether to accept them. If accepted, participants must complete five phases, each building on the prior phase. Typically, a participant will take 18 to 24 months to graduate.
Phase one takes approximately three months. Participants must attend weekly court hearings and case manager appointments, engage with treatment providers, comply with a treatment program and attend two outside support group meetings weekly. They are on home detention, GPS monitored and subject to three drug screenings per week. To advance, they must have 30 consecutive drug-free days, minimum, and cannot miss any hearings or case manager appointments for 30 days.
Phase two requires participants transition to a curfew and GPS monitoring from home detention. They’re required to actively seek employment or educational activity. To advance, they must continue treatment, have 60 consecutive drug-free days and prepare a relapse prevention plan.
By phase three, court and case manager appointments are biweekly, participants must establish pro-social activities if they’ve found employment and advancement requires 90 consecutive drug-free days and 90 days without absence from appointments. They also must plan a budget and begin paying any fees owed.
Bailey emphasized accountability is built into Wellness Court, with participants drug tested thrice weekly at each phase.
“We are checking up on them,” he said.
By phase four, hearings and case manager appointments are monthly. Participants must continue meeting all previous phases’ requirements and start 40 hours community service. To advance to phase five, participants must continue treatment, complete community service, have 90 consecutive days without drug use, demonstrate a good-faith effort to pay fees and maintain pro-social activities.
When participants reach phase five, court and case management appointments are monthly. They’re expected to have been gainfully employed or enrolled in an educational program for 90 days while continuing to meet all previous phases’ requirements and continuing drug screenings. To graduate, they must have 120 consecutive drug-free days, continue engaging in pro-social activities, remain current on fees, develop an aftercare plan and present two letters of recommendation that they complete Wellness Court.
Employers, Bailey noted, can feel confident Wellness Court participants aren’t using, saying, “If they’re going to take a chance on somebody, these people are a good risk.”
Brown echoed this, adding, “We want this Wellness Court to be uniquely Decatur County,” meaning relying on community members to provide employment opportunities, something the prosecutor’s office considers part of the recovery process.
While those with criminal histories might not initially be attractive to employers, Brown hopes that with the support of this program that will change.
“This court,” Brown said, “is the right thing to do for Decatur County. I have defended and prosecuted about an even amount in my career and I’m in the next generation. I think I’ve defended and prosecuted some of the parents involved.”
The court has been successful so far. Two participating women who recently reached phase two are supported by Speranza House. Bailey described another participant as “a big success story,” noting while that person hasn’t completed the program, “he has just been doing it on his own, he has got a job,” and is on a good track.
