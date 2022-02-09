DECATUR COUNTY – Somer Welsh-Hart has announced her bid for the Republican nominee for Adams Township Trustee.
Born and raised in Decatur County, with most years residing in Adams Township, Welsh-Hart graduated from Greensburg Community High School.
Welsh-Hart has two sons: Balee, 23 who served in the United States Marine Corps, and Preston, 10, who attends Good Shepherd Christian Academy.
The candidate runs Somerset Racing Stables LLC and resides in Adams Township.
Welsh-Hart worked for the Decatur County Clerk’s Office under Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts and held the position of Deputy Clerk.
Along with running the daily business of her horse farm, Welsh-Hart is currently a volunteer firefighter and serves on the administration board for the Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department.
“As Adams Township Trustee, I will concentrate on all areas of responsibility outlined by Indiana Statute with an emphasis on three main areas,” Welsh-Hart said. “First, I will concentrate on working with and maintaining proper fire protection for all Adams Township residents.”
She opposes the current ideas of forming a fire territory because of the possibility of it raising the taxes of every Adams Township resident along with losing a proximal response time.
“As a farm owner, I clearly understand that without a proper fire service within Adams Township, precious lives as well as their homes, barns containing livestock and expensive farm equipment could be lost. Also, without a proximal fire service, insurance rates will also increase for homeowners,” she said.
“Second, I will serve the citizens in need when appropriate with financial assistance through the township office,” she continued. “During these unprecedented times in our country, so many of our citizens are suffering financially and simply need temporary assistance for a helping hand up. Being a single mom raising two boys, Somer is empathetic towards those less fortunate. It takes a tremendous amount of humility to ask for help in a local community where everyone seems to know everyone’s business. I will treat these citizens in need with love and respect.
“Third, the position of Adams Township Trustee is responsible for the adequate maintenance of the cemeteries in Adams Township. I will maintain the dignity of Adams Township citizens laid to rest in our cemeteries by maintaining them. Many of our citizens visit their loved ones that have passed on, so I plan to make and keep these gravesites a place of honor and respect for Adams Township residents.”
Welsh-Hart and her son, Preston, are members of Star Baptist Church in Downeyville.
She also supports and participates in Decatur County 4-H Horse & Pony as well as volunteers and sponsors for Greensburg youth baseball and softball leagues and YMCA basketball teams.
“My love for God, country and community has inspired me to serve as Adams Township Trustee,” Welsh-Hart said. “I believe that many of our elected officials have forgotten who they work for and why. I will commit to working for and serving all citizens representing their concerns regarding my position as your Adams Township Trustee.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.