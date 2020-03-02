GREENSBURG — Diane Hoeing Wenning recently announced her candidacy for Decatur County Treasurer.
Wenning and her husband of 38 years, John, are Decatur County natives and raised their daughters here as well.
According to Wenning, she was hired by then treasurer Mary Vail in 2013.
“Mary taught me to use my problem solving skills and experience in retail to help taxpayers when they had issues with their bills, whether it be exemptions or if they needed an itemized property card from the assessor’s office,” Wenning said. “Those [are] two examples alone where I have saved taxpayers money. If I didn’t know the answer, I would direct the taxpayer to the proper office.“
“Taxes are like food and water,” she continued. “Without either, you’re unable to function as a community or individual.“
Wenning said she considers taxpayers to be family and is pleased with the relationships she has made throughout her seven years as deputy treasurer, adding that she would like to continue those relationships.
In addition to public service and banking, Wenning has attended state conferences on site software training, leadership, and supervision courses at IUPUC Columbus.
She noted that during her seven years as deputy treasurer she built rapport with the State Board of Accounts, Department of Local Government Finance, statewide county treasurers, and local government members.
“If you know me, you know I go above and beyond to make sure I make it right and you leave happy,” Wenning said.
