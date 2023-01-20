GREENSBURG - Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning has been selected to serve as the 2023 chair for the Community Foundation State Committee (CFC).
The CFC was formed to promote, strengthen, and advance the work of Indiana community foundations and to serve as an advisory committee to the GIFT Technical Assistance Program.
GIFT (Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow) is an initiative of IPA and Lilly Endowment supporting the development of a community foundation in each of Indiana's 92 counties.
IPA is home to the technical assistance component of GIFT, which is supported by the Endowment. IPA's GIFT Technical Assistance team provides hands-on support and professional development to Indiana community foundation staff and boards.
There are seven spots on the CFC, each of which is filled by a liaison from Indiana’s seven respective community foundation regions. As chair of the CFC in 2023, Wenning will also be an ex-officio member of the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance Board of Directors.
September McConnell, CEO of the Community Foundation of Whitley County, served as the 2022 state committee chair.
“The task of representing 94 collective, yet highly individual, community foundations throughout the state of Indiana is challenging,” said McConnell. “Community foundation directors are grateful to Tami for her willingness to step up to the plate to lead.”
According to Amy Hacker, IPA Vice President of Community Foundation Programs, “Tami’s innovative mindset and positive approach are what inspired her committee colleagues to appoint her as chair.”
Wenning has served as executive director of the DCCF since 2014.
“I am so proud of Tami for taking on this new role at the state level,” said incoming DCCF President Kristi Jarvis. “I have worked with her for the entire time she has been at DCCF, and I've found that she puts 100% into everything she does. She will represent the state organization very well. She is always thinking of new and innovative ways to help the citizens and non-profits in Decatur County and I'm sure she will do the same for the state organization.”
“It is an honor to be asked to lead this group,” said Wenning. “It is so gratifying to meet other people who have the same passion for their communities, and I’m just happy to be asked to be a part of this organization.”
