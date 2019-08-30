BATESVILLE – Kids Discovery Factory is excited to announce the addition of Daryl Werner to its Board of Directors.
Daryl Werner is a lifelong educator, currently serving as Principal of Manchester Elementary School in Aurora. He graduated from Batesville High School in 1998 and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, graduating with a Bachelor of General Studies in 2002, Master in Education in 2004 and an Educational Doctorate in 2013.
He taught Economics, History, and Geography at Highland High School in Anderson and Irvington Preparatory Academy before transitioning to School Administration. Previous to Manchester he served as assistant principal at Lebanon Middle School and principal of Jac-Cen-Del Jr. Sr. High School.
Werner lives in Oldenburg with his wife and two young children.
In addition to Kids Discovery Factory, he serves on the board of the Indiana Middle Level Education Association as well as the Oldenburg Renewable Energy Commission.
