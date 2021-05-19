Captain Nate LaMar, Military Academy Liaison Officer for East-Central and Southeastern Indiana, has announced the following regarding area residents graduating from or soon entering the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York:
Nathan Batta, son of Nick and Faith Batta of Batesville. A member of Batesville High School’s Class of 2016, Nathan majored in Mechanical Engineering with a Robotics track (minor). He will graduate from West Point on May 22 and will be commissioned a Second Lieutenant (O-1) in the Regular Army as an Aviation officer, with his first assignment to Aviation School at Ft. Rucker, AL.
Baker Howard, son of Timothy and Sharon Howard of Greensburg. A member of South Decatur High School’s Class of 2015, Baker majored in Defense and Strategic Studies with an Environmental Engineering track (minor). He will graduate from West Point on May 22 and will be commissioned a Second Lieutenant (O-1) in the Regular Army as an Armor officer, with his first assignment to Ft. Riley, KS.
The following area residents have been appointed to West Point, to which they will report for Cadet Basic Training in late June:
Taige Mummert, son of Shawn and Melissa Mummert of Shelbyville. Shelbyville High School, Class of 2021. Nominated by US Senator Todd Young and Congressman Greg Pence.
Nathan Villani, son of Dr. and Mrs. Dennis and Beth Villani of Oldenburg. Batesville High School, Class of 2021. Nominated by Congressman Greg Pence. Nathan also received a Presidential nomination, due to his mother’s military service career.
