GREENSBURG - Exodus Realty Greensburg is pleased to welcome Jody Westerfeld as its newest real estate broker.
A native of Greensburg, Jody is a “hometown type of girl, so joining a hometown brokerage was the right choice for me,” she said.
“I have always had a love for homes. I am very visual so it’s fun picturing a finished rehab or a family enjoying a new space,” Westerfeld said. “I enjoy searching for ‘the one’ with my clients. It costs nothing to shop! I really think once my clients hear that it is okay to search for their dream house, and not just settle, we are really able to open up and find what they are looking for. No regrets, no pressure, just have fun and be excited!”
Jody and her husband also own In Ex Moving Co, a complimentary business to her real estate work.
Besides helping people with real estate, Jody is also a Registered Respiratory Therapist and Clinical Specialist for a medical device company.
Jody and her husband have two daughters, Regan and Frann. When not busy with her family or her various work endeavors, Jody enjoys helping people find the perfect bloody Mary, cookie, and cupcake.
“I have always had a passion to help people,” Westerfeld said. “Whether you’re looking for your dream home, wanting to sell property, or need something staged or moved, let me by your key!”
Jody can be reached at 812-593-0600 or jodywesterfeld@gmail.com. You’ll find her and the rest of the Exodus Office staff, including Broker/Owner Andrea Dennett, at 347 E. Washington in Greensburg. Or find them on the web at exodusrealtygreensburg.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.