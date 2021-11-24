WESTPORT - The southern Decatur County community of Westport is welcoming the holiday season with a Christmas Bazaar that gets underway at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27.
The event will take place in and around the Westport Community Building and the park adjacent to it.
Organizers are expecting more than 30 vendors with "everything you need to get your holiday decorations and shopping done."
The Main Street Westport Bakery, located in the Community Building, will offer a variety of baked good as well as chili with all the fixings.
Free trolley rides through town will be available from 2 to 5 p.m.
There will be plenty of free kids crafts including a coloring contest, Letter to Santa station, and a Secret Santa Shop where kids can shop for the entire family with prices ranging from just $1 to $5.
The Westport Community Orchestra will be playing Christmas music prior to the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:15 p.m., then at 6:40 p.m. Santa arrives at the gazebo. Main Street Westport will have hot chocolate and cookies available while attendees wait prior to the ceremony.
