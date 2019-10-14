GREENSBURG — Nearly the whole town of Westport was on hand Saturday at the fourth annual Westport Fall Festival, enjoying the crisp breezes and warm sun of a truly beautiful Indiana fall day.
Merchants, community leaders, families, teenagers and even small tots in strollers milled about the Westport Communty Center enjoying home-cooked food, bounce houses supplied by the Indiana Army National Guard, and flea market booths galore.
Indiana Army National Guard Specialist and Recruiter Aaron Watson oversaw the virtual amusement park of inflatable bouncy houses erected by guardsmen for the occasion.
“My job is to build a relationship with the community of Westport and identify those who be interested in serving their county,” he said.
Watson and his companions participated in the parade, bringing their special duty vehicles and showing off one of only 20 mine-resistant all-terrain vehicles in the state.
Westport Main Street Fall Festival board member Barb Winchester was pleased with the turn-out.
“We have an outstanding crowd, one of the best crowds we’ve ever had,” Winchester said.
Winchester has been a board member for the festival for four years. She noted that the southern Decatur County community is growing by leaps and bounds.
“We have several new businesses in the community. We have the new Venue on 3, new homeowners and young families moving into this community, and I’m really excited to see this kind of growth,” she said.
The festival truly had something fun for everyone.
Beginning the thrill-filled day, biscuits and gravy were available for breakfast in the Community Center.
Legendary late night fright personality Sammy Terry was the grand marshall of a parade that boasted more than 30 entries. He spent the rest of morning greeting fans and providing photo ops in the Community Center.
There was a baby show (results yet to be released), carnival games, live pets, and Bingo.
Live music was provided by Melody Mart musician Willie Feldman and his students, Kyle Pearl, The Headliners, and Westport’s very own William Brewers and “HotWired.”
There was even a Halloween costume contest for all ages.
With fun for all, food for every taste and palate (including deep fried Oreo), and an activity for any age, the annual Main Street Westport Fall Festival will be remembered as an outstanding success.
