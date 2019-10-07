WESTPORT — The 2019 Westport Fall Festival is quickly approaching.
Main Street Westport is the sponsor for the festival, which is scheduled to take place Saturday (Oct. 12).
The day’s activities will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Westport Park with a biscuit and gravy breakfast.
The festival parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the classic and always spooky Sammy Terry.
The festival itself will run from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Other festival attractions include food and truck vendors, family fun and games (free bingo), National Guard obstacle course, Halloween costume contest, live music, bakery, petting zoo and a baby contest.
No need to worry about cost of admission; the event is offered at no charge, so bring your family, friends and children to enjoy a day out.
While the cost of admission is free, those wishing to indulge in the activities and games will have to pay 25 cents each for tickets or $1 for five. For the duck pond, three can be purchased for $1. Vendor wares are not free, and credit/debit card options vary from vendor to vendor.
According to Main Street Westport President Joyce Brindley, this is the fourth annual fall festival in Westport.
The Main Street president spoke about why the festival is so important. Essentially, it’s all about showcasing their city.
“To grow and [raise] awareness to the community of Westport through fun, entertainment and great times,” Brindley said.
Brindley said they expect between 300 and 500 people to attend this year’s event.
Brindley also provided a list of some of what she expects to be among the more popular events and attractions this year. They include Sammy Terry (doing a special show), the baby contest, bounce house, live music and live animals.
This year’s musical acts feature Hotwire and other associated bands.
Again, for Main Street Westport, this is an event that can assist with community engagement and showcasing Westport as a town. That, she says, it what she looks forward to most each and every year.
“Being a great part of the growing unity and fellowship created through this festival, thus growing the great town of Westport [is my favorite thing about the festival],” Brindley said.
The Main Street Westport Fall Festival is made possible, in part, with support of Decatur County Tourism. Other entities who contribute include the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs, Main Street America as well as Main Street Westport.
Brindley is also joined by Megan Ross, vice president, as Main Street Westport officials.
