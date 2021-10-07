WESTPORT - The southern Decatur County community of Westport is hosting its fifth annual MainStreet Fall Festival Saturday, October 9.
There are several events and activities planned to take place throughout the day.
The official schedule of events follows:
10:30 a.m.: Parade featuring Little Miss/ Mister Main Street Westport as Grand Marshall. Starts at fire station and proceeds down Main Street to the park.
10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.: MainStreet Bakery in the "big room" of the Community Building.
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Baking contest entries accepted via the side kitchen door of the Community Building.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Wagon rides offered at the park shelter house.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Basket and rototiller raffle and 50/50 drawing in the front room of the Community Building.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Door prizes given away throughout the day. Sign up at MainStreet Bakery in the back room of the Community Building.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Vendors located both inside and outside the Community Building, open.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Carnival games near the south end of the Community Building. Also, National Guard inflatables set up on the baseball diamond.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Escape Room located in front of the basketball court.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: DJ Kevin Green playing a variety of music and requests from festival attendees.
11:30 a.m.: National Anthem sung by Gloria Alumbaugh.
11:45 a.m. Halloween costume contest at the shelter house.
12:30 to 12:45 p.m.: Little Miss and Mister introduction.
1 to 6 p.m.: Face painting at the shelter house.
2 p.m.: Free bingo in the front room of the Community Building.
6 p.m.: Grand prize drawing at the shelter house. Must be present to win!
For more information visit MainStreet Westport,In. on Facebook.
