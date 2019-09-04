WESTPORT -- The 73rd annual Westport Kiwanis Barbecue is set to take place this weekend, bringing with it a full schedule of family-friendly entertainment, activities, and, of course, food.
For the better part of a century, Westport Kiwanis members have put together a weekend event to serve as the small town’s unofficial end-of-summer celebration.
Over the years, scores of school bands and choirs, parades, community activities, and more have been featured. For the past 20 years, the "Heat in the Street Car Show" has joined the ranks.
Naturally, no one could forget the famed grilled and smoked chicken the club has been serving for years.
"This year, we are smoking the chicken on a smoker we built," said event organizer and Kiwanis President Chris Bierhaus. "We have enjoyed putting on this event for as long as I can remember, and the money we make goes to help our community, its youth, and the senior citizens in the area. Many surrounding communities attend as well. It's just a really good time!"
The annual barbecue is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Kiwanis Club.
The fun starts Saturday morning, with registration for the car show from 8 a.m. to noon at the Westport Community Building and the actual show running from noon to 4 p.m., when awards will be presented.
The cost to enter is $20 per car.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., a quilt show will be open in the Christian Church Fellowship Hall.
Food will be served starting at 11:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day until it runs out.
Shortly after food is served one the annual gathering's signature events, the Kids Pedal-Tractor Pull, will take place.
In previous years, there was a Little Miss and Mister Barbecue Pageant, but due to a decline in participation there is no pageant this year.
Sunday begins with the serving of food at 11:30 a.m.
This year’s parade theme is "Superheroes." The annual parade is a tradition which has come to hold a special place in the hearts of Westport area residents. There is no fee to participate.
The parade starts at 2 p.m., and lineup for the parade begins at 1 p.m. at the Westport Fire Station.
Visit the “Kiwanis Club of Westport, Indiana” Facebook page for a form, or email president@westportkiwanisclub.com.
After the parade, various awards will be presented. The South Decatur Band, choir and and the Cougarettes will perform after the parade in the shelter house, followed by a community church service at 3 p.m.
All are invited to attend one of the true joys of life in a small town.
