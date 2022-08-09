WESTPORT — The 2022 Westport Kiwanis Car Show & BBQ is scheduled for September 10.
This year, the event will feature a parade scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with line-up starting at 5 p.m. near the Westport Fire Department.
Free parade registration is now open and are due no later than September 1. The parade is limited to approximately 50 entries.
Once registration is closed, a parade line-up and additional information will be sent out to those who are registered.
This year’s theme is “A New Beginning – A Breath of Fresh Air.”
Event volunteer Chris Ramey said, “This year’s parade is going to be a lot of fun. The Kiwanis always put on a good time in Westport. It will be a day full of cool rides, great food, laughter, togetherness, and to finish the day off a parade will line the streets!”
For more information or to register a parade entry, contact Melody Stone via email at dtbjcc@yahoo.com. Be sure to include the name of organization, contact person, address, email, description of parade entry, and if there are animals involved.
The parade route will be presented to the Westport Town Council and will be published once approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.